The Rock and Vin Diesel Kept Separated on Fate of the Furious Press Tour #Jp

March 30, 2017 5:11 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: Fast, furious, JP, Mad, Movies, Slow

It appears that the feud between Fate of the Furious co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel is far from over. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is intentionally keeping the actors away from each other during the film’s current press tour. “They’re keeping them separated as much as possible,” an insider confirms. As the outlet points out, Johnson was absent from the film’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, which was attended by Diesel, Charlize Theron and the rest of the cast. While Johnson was said to be on-set of his HBO show Ballers in Miami, he was on-hand to promote both Jumanji and Baywatch in Vegas just 12 hours earlier. Johnson and Diesel famously feuded on the Atlanta set of The Fate of the Furious last summer over Diesel’s frequent tardiness.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Tix To Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live