The Rock and Vin Diesel Kept Separated on Fate of the Furious Press Tour #Jp

It appears that the feud between Fate of the Furious co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel is far from over. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is intentionally keeping the actors away from each other during the film’s current press tour. “They’re keeping them separated as much as possible,” an insider confirms. As the outlet points out, Johnson was absent from the film’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, which was attended by Diesel, Charlize Theron and the rest of the cast. While Johnson was said to be on-set of his HBO show Ballers in Miami, he was on-hand to promote both Jumanji and Baywatch in Vegas just 12 hours earlier. Johnson and Diesel famously feuded on the Atlanta set of The Fate of the Furious last summer over Diesel’s frequent tardiness.