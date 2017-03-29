Watch Lorde as a Hard-Rocking 12-Year-Old

Eight years ago, Lorde was just an "extreme" preteen with a dream. March 29, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Lorde

By Hayden Wright

In a recent interview, Lorde recalled her days in a high school band, before stardom and Pure Heroine came knocking. By her account, it wasn’t pretty.

“I mean, because I started all of this when I was like 14, 15 so I didn’t have a lot of gig history before that,” she told Radio X. “But I was in a band when I was like at school called Extreme. It was a rock band.”

Related: Lorde Promises ‘Beautiful Insane Moments’ on ‘Melodrama’

“We were the 12-year-old version of extreme. There were a lot of bad moves. There was a lot of getting people to clap,” she said. “I distinctly remember thinking ‘I am not cool in this moment. This is not a cool year for me.’ There is a touch of footage online. If you like a laugh it’s quite funny.”

That footage is available through a simple search: “Lorde at age 12 (2009) with her school band.” The “Green Light” singer and her peers had a prodigious taste: They performed “Man on the Silver Mountain” by Rainbow (which originally featured Ronnie James Dio) and “Edie (Ciao Baby)” by the Cult.

Lorde may have taken her solo career in a poppier direction, but the hard rock affinity was strong in her formative years. See her old band perform a gig here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Tix To Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live