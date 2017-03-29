50 Cent and 2 Chainz Tease New Collaboration

But when is Street King Immortal coming out? March 29, 2017 9:31 AM
By Hayden Wright

If the last year has preoccupied 50 Cent with financial difficulties, 2017 might set the stage for a comeback. The rapper shared an Instagram photo with 2 Chainz and promised that the duo have new music on the way.

“I knocked out a joint with @hairweavekiller [2 Chainz] today we got some heat 🔥🔥 New Music coming soon!!!” he wrote.

50’s last album Animal Ambition debuted in 2014 and his last single (as a lead artist) dropped last May. He’s been teasing Street King Immortal since at least 2012 — an album that has had “release dates” in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Maybe this is the year to make it happen! 50 also has a mixtape project called Reloaded in the works — his last tape dropped two years ago.

All signs say 50’s back in business. See him with 2 Chainz here:

