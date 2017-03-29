2 Chainz Says Nicki Minaj Collaboration Is “Goin to Be a Problem” #LucyLopez

Rapper 2 Chainz revealed on social media this week that his upcoming collaboration with Nicki Minaj is going to cause some issues. “I don’t talk much but my song with her is goin to be a problem #PrettyGirlsLikeTrapMusic,” he captioned a photo on Instagram of Nicki’s name written in neon pink lights. Minaj also shared a picture of her and 2 Chainz sitting on a couch below the same sign on her own account. “All Ima say is YIKES,” she wrote alongside the image. As Billboard points out, the yet-to-be-titled collab will follow the duo’s previous hits “Beez in the Trap” and “I Luv Dem Strippers” and will appear on 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music--which is out April 7.