Promoter Charged with Pistol Whipping in Fight with Fetty Wap’s Crew

By Jon Wiederhorn

More details have emerged about the incident involving rapper Fetty Wap (real name Willie Maxwell) which resulted in a shooting that injured three people. Fetty Wap was not hurt and was not involved in the shooting, however, a hip-hop promoter was charged yesterday (March 27) with pistol-whipping a man during the altercation.

The shooting took place outside a 24-hour deli in Fetty Wap’s hometown, Paterson, New Jersey early Sunday, reports the Paterson Times. Police charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after it was determined that he hit a man in the head and face with a gun he was not permitted to carry. He was not charged with shooting anybody.

Thomas is the CEO and owner of the hip-hop promotion company Muscle Team Entertainment. This weekend, Thomas’ Instagram account depicted a photo of a masked man wearing what looks like Fetty Wap’s 1738 pendant, which was reportedly stolen. The rapper’s crew is called Remy Boyz 1738, in tribute to the Remy Martin 1738 cognac brand.

Along with the photo, Thomas posted, “Just to set the record straight, I personally didn’t take (Fetty Wap’s) chain.”

In January, Thomas posted a Fetty Wap diss song and video on YouTube. It is unclear what caused friction between the two men. In addition, police have no idea what led Fetty Wap and several of his friends to get into the altercation with people inside the deli. When they left the store the argument continued and shots were fired.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but neither their names nor their conditions have been released since police are still investigation the incident.