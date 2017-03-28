Nicki Minaj, Zendaya Weigh in on Bill O’Reilly’s Controversial Maxine Waters Comments

March 28, 2017 2:48 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly stirred controversy when he made fun of Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ hair, calling it a “James Brown wig.”

Zendaya tweeted the clip of O’Reillys’ statement with the simple caption “this is so disrespectful.” Nicki Minja chimed in, re-tweeting Zendaya with a simple “Wow.”

O’Reilly has since apologized for the comments writing “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her old school. Unfortunately, I also make a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

 

