Drake PISSED OFF Lots Of People With This One! (Video) #IvyUnleashed

Poor Drizzy Drake was sick, but that didn’t sit well with fans! He had a bad case of food poisoning from eating bad sushi and even had to seek medical treatment, but still had no choice but to cancel his Amsterdam concert.The audience wasn’t having it though and they stared to throw things on the stage. Fans had been waiting in their seats for 75 minutes and it was the third time in 3 months Drake had to postpone an Amsterdam gig, so yea, that didn’t go well! I hope you feel better boo! give me a ring if ya need a lil TLC! (I got chu) lol

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96