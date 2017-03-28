Calvin Harris Announces New Track ‘Heatstroke’ Featuring Ariana Grande, Pharrell & Young Thug

It's the latest star-studded collaboration from the Scottish artist/producer. March 28, 2017 2:00 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Calvin Harris has announced a new single titled “Heatstroke” that features Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, and Young Thug.

The track is Calvin’s second high-profile collaboration of 2017, last month he released the single “Slide,” which featured Frank Ocean and Migos.

Harris tweeted the single’s cover artwork and production notes; no word yet on the when the collaboration will be released.

Check out Harris’ tweet below.

