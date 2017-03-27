Sword-Welding Man Dressed as The Joker Arrested in Virginia #Jp

No joke: A sword-wielding man made up to look like Heath Ledger’s Joker in the 2008 superhero flick The Dark Knight was arrested in Virginia this weekend. Jeremy Putnam was apprehended in the town of Winchester on Friday after several residents reportedly called the cops on him. It seems the 31-year-old was charged not for carrying a sword, but for his face full of makeup. A press release from the Winchester police department only notes that he was “charged with wearing a mask in public,” which is apparently illegal for adults in Virginia unless it’s a traditional holiday costume or a requirement of one’s employment.

