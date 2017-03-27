Selena Gomez Shoots Footage of The Weeknd from Side of Stage

By Annie Reuter

Selena Gomez continues jet-setting around the world to follow her boyfriend, The Weeknd on tour. The Canadian singer and songwriter is currently on his Starboy Legend of the Fall World Tour, but that isn’t stopping the couple from spending some quality time together.

Gomez accompanied The Weeknd to Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday (March 26) and enjoyed the show from backstage. The Weeknd posted backstage footage of the performance that was reportedly shot by Gomez. Throughout the evening, she was spotted backstage smiling and nodding her head during his set. At one point, she was shown on the giant screen at the venue, and fans in attendance cheered loudly when they saw her.

This is far from the first new country the couple have visited together. Since their courtship began earlier this year, the lovebirds have traveled to Italy, Paris, Amsterdam and Canada together. Check out Selena’s camera skills and a pic of her cherishing the moment below:

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL 🇧🇷 💚💚💚💚 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT