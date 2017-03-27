Rihanna’s Reaction To Her Own Love Scene is EVERYTHING! #LucyLopez

March 27, 2017 9:07 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: bates motel, Funny, LOL, omg, psycho, Rihanna

“RiRi took to Instagram for a 45-minute live stream to share with her followers exactly how she reacted to watching herself on the small screen. At first she seems embarrassed by her appearance, covering her face and commenting, “This is so weird, oh my God, I can’t,” during her steamy sex scene. But as the episode continues, Rihanna finds the whole experience utterly hilarious and laughs alongside her friends. They squeeze a drinking game in there, too.” – Bazaar Magazine.

Rihanna’s Reaction!

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Tix To Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live