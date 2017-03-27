Maxwell Announces U.S. Tour Dates, Shares ‘Gods’ Video

Common, Ledisi and Leela James have been tapped as support. March 27, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Maxwell, tours

By Radio.com Staff

Maxwell has announced a run of tour dates beginning this spring.

Related: Maxwell Returns with ‘BLACKSummer’night’

The run kicks off on May 23rd in Nashville TN. Common, Ledisi and Leela James have been tapped as support.

Public on-sales begin starting this Friday, March 31st at 10am local time.

The singer also shared a new Los Angeles-centric music video for his song “Gods,” which you can preview below.

5/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^
5/24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena^
5/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*
5/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater*
5/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center*
5/30 – Kettering, OH (Dayton) @ Fraze Pavilion*
6/1 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*
6/2 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*
6/3 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center**
6/4 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium*
6/6 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena**
6/8 – Newark, NJ @ The Prudential Center**
6/9 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino**
6/10 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Coliseum**
6/13 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center**
6/15 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*
6/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*
6/23 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Arena**

^w/ Common & Ledisi
*w/ Ledisi & Leela James
**w/ Ledisi only

Never miss a tour date from Maxwell with Eventful.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Tix To Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Miami Music Week Exclusive InterviewsIvy and Lucy Lopez go live from the Catalina Hotel on South Beach with some of the biggest artists scheduled to perform during Miami Music Week 2017. Check Out Their Exclusive Interviews

Listen Live