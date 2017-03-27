Man Named Grabher’s “GRABHER” License Plate Revoked #Jp

For 25 years, a Nova Scotia man named Lorne Grabher was permitted to drive around with a license plate spelling out his last name. But late last year, he was informed that his plate would be canceled because someone could “misinterpret it as a socially unacceptable slogan.” Apparently someone complained about the plate, which isn’t good enough for Grabher, who bought it years ago as a birthday gift for his late father. “Where does the province of Nova Scotia get the right to discriminate against a person’s name?” he tells the CBC. “I guess now I’m going to have to take my name out of the phone book because a person’s been offended by it.”