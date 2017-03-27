Adele May Never Tour Again

"Touring isn't something I'm good at ... applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again." March 27, 2017 2:51 PM
By Abby Hassler

Braving the rain and holding back tears, Adele confirmed to the crowd at her final show in New Zealand that her 15-month world tour will likely be her last for a while, according to The New Zealand Herald

Adele spent some of the night at the sold-out Mt Smart Stadium joking about the stormy weather conditions, even borrowing a brightly colored poncho from a fan for a few musical numbers. At the end of her performance, Adele revealed touring might not be the right path for her.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at … applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag,” she reportedly told her audience.

Check out a photo of the beautiful singer at her final New Zealand show below:

Auckland / Mt Smart Stadium / Mar 25

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

