One Direction Member Liam Payne Is Now A Dad! (#FlyGirlDiva)

March 25, 2017 6:48 PM
One direction has now turn into two for Liam Payne.

Congrats to his longtime girlfriend Cheryl Cole and Payne on having a healthy baby boy on Wednesday.

They both uploaded the same picture on their Instagram page with different heartfelt messages.

Check them out below

I miss you!…the things you make me do🤓😋 home soon!

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

I’m sure his bandmate Louis Tomlinson has great advice to give him.

