One Direction Member Liam Payne Is Now A Dad! (#FlyGirlDiva)

One direction has now turn into two for Liam Payne.

Congrats to his longtime girlfriend Cheryl Cole and Payne on having a healthy baby boy on Wednesday.

They both uploaded the same picture on their Instagram page with different heartfelt messages.

Check them out below

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

I miss you!…the things you make me do🤓😋 home soon! A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Sep 20, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

I’m sure his bandmate Louis Tomlinson has great advice to give him.