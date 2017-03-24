Suge Knight Hospitalized For Alleged “Life-Threatening” Blood Clots #Jp

Marion “Suge” Knight has been hospitalized for what his fiancée says is “life-threatening” blood clots on the eve of his latest robbery and murder trials. Toi-Lin Kelly tells the New York Daily News she fears Knight isn’t receiving the “proper medical care“ to which he’s entitled. “The hospital doesn’t want to deal with the pressure of the Sheriff’s [jail officials] while he is seeking care,” she said, adding that she’s “not confident they care about his well-being, if at all.” Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles Times only that Knight is in stable condition.