Man in Leopard-Print Robe Holds Up McDonald’s With Hairbush #Jp

At 5 a.m. on Thursday in Groves, Texas, a 29-year-old man named Gevondis Demond Joseph made off with $130 after holding up a McDonald’s at gunpoint. Or should we say brushpoint, because what he led employees to believe was a handgun was actually a hairbrush in the pocket of his leopard-print robe. Joseph’s powerful fashion statement didn’t end with the robe, as he was also wearing orange Crocs and orange gloves, along with a mask. He was eventually arrested and quickly became a social-media sensation. “Forget the Hamburger, I’m going to be the hairburglar!” wrote a Facebook user allegedly named Orenthal James Smothers.

