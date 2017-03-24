Kendrick Lamar Drops New Song “The Heart Part 4” #Jp

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Thursday night by dropping a new song called “The Heart Part 4.” According to Pitchfork and other outlets, the song is the fourth installment of his “The Heart” song series and follows “Part 3”–which Lamar released back in 2012 as a non-album cut around the time of his good kid, M.A.A.D. City launch. Lamar released the song hours after wiping his entire Instagram account clean and starting over again with one post: an image of the Roman numeral “IV” against a black background. Earlier this month, the rapper said of his future music, “My focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork.”

