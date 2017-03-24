Iggy Azalea Drops ‘Mo Bounce’ Music Video

Iggy Azalea has released the music video for her new single “Mo Bounce.”

The track is the latest from the Australian rapper’s much-delayed sophomore album Digital Distortion. The clip features a variety of characters in various settings, dancing, twerking, and yes, bouncing along with the upbeat tune. Other visuals include Azalea rapping from a chair, shots of a heavily tattooed man, dudes performing stunts on dirt bikes, and, well, more bouncing bottoms.

Check out Iggy’s new visual here. Warning: Explicit lyrics.

 

