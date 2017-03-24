Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Explicit Sex Guide on Goop Website #Jp

Gwyneth Paltrow shocked followers of her Goop lifestyle website on Thursday by publishing an explicit sex guide as part of the second annual Sex Issue. People reports that the issue features a not-safe-for-work Q&A about bum fun with psychoanalyst and author Paul Joannides. “First it was shocking, then it was having a cultural moment, now it’s practically standard in the modern bedroom repertoire–or so a quick scan of any media, from porn to HBO, will tell you,” the article reads. This year’s Sex Issue also includes a discussion of the ethics of porn, a piece on the importance of sex education for young girls, and a guide to having casual sex. Paltrow also provided a list of her favorite approved lingerie, oils and sex toys, including a massage ring that costs $795.