Chris Pratt Says Body-Shaming “Hurts” Guys Too #Jp

A dog in Aurora, Colorado, has finally been allowed to return to his family after being seized and accused of being part wolf. The Huffington Post reports that Capone returned home on Wednesday after his owners reached an agreement with the city to build a six-foot fence around their yard. The German Shepherd mix also received a new license and rabies shot. Capone was initially taken from his family in February after he hopped his backyard fence and a neighbor complained. At the time, officials refused to return him and said Capone’s appearance and demeanor indicated he could be a dog-wolf hybrid–which is outlawed in Aurora. “He doesn’t have an ounce of wolf in him,” Capone’s owner told Aurora’s KDVR after learning of his DNA test results this week