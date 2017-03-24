Baby Lion Found Hidden in Van Full of Parrots #Jp

Border guards in Ukraine discovered a baby lion hidden among thousands of parrots this week. According to UPI, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a YouTube post on Thursday that guards at the Port of Odessa found the lion cub under a blanket while searching an animal transport van that the driver and two passengers claimed was hauling 2,245 parrots and four dogs. The driver, a Turkish national, and the two passengers are expected to face smuggling charges for allegedly trying to transport the lion to Turkey illegally.
Baby Lion Found Hidden in Van Full of Parrots
(Photo credit should read YURI MALTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)