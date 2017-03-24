Baby Lion Found Hidden in Van Full of Parrots #Jp

March 24, 2017 5:30 AM By J.P.

Border guards in Ukraine discovered a baby lion hidden among thousands of parrots this week. According to UPI, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a YouTube post on Thursday that guards at the Port of Odessa found the lion cub under a blanket while searching an animal transport van that the driver and two passengers claimed was hauling 2,245 parrots and four dogs. The driver, a Turkish national, and the two passengers are expected to face smuggling charges for allegedly trying to transport the lion to Turkey illegally.

