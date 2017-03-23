Iggy Azalea Drops New Single ‘Mo Bounce’

By Radio.com Staff

Iggy Azalea has released a new single titled “Mo Bounce.”

The track is the latest from the Australian rapper’s much-delayed sophomore album Digital Distortion.

Earlier this month Azalea took to twitter to address the delay. “I felt it was important to say; I know its [sic] been a long wait for my album—SORRY!,” she wrote. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too—I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

