Harry Styles Channels David Bowie and Queen on New Solo Album?

By Annie Reuter

One Direction fans wishing for new music from Harry Styles are in luck as it has been reported that a single could drop as early as next month.

Related: Harry Styles’ Solo Album is Coming Soon

According to record industry trade magazine HITS Daily Double’s Rumor Mill, Styles has been writing songs with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and his album was recorded with Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Bruno Mars, the Rolling Stones). Last year, McDaid said Styles’ solo material will “blow the socks off the world.”

“In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular,” the website reports. “The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

Styles signed to Columbia Records for the release of his solo material and CEO Rob Stringer promises that the former One Direction member is here to stay.

“We’re close and we’re very excited,” Stringer said of the project. “We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”