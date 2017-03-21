Nicki Minaj Twerked when She Broke Aretha Franklin’s ‘Billboard’ Record

By Hayden Wright

With the debut of three new tracks; “No Frauds” with Drake and Lil Wayne, “Changed It” with Lil Wayne and “Regret Your Tears,” Nicki Minaj has surpassed Aretha Franklin as the female artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries ever. Aretha held the record at 73 total, and now Nicki has inched past with 76. The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her achievement and thank fans for their support.

“I tell ya… God said he ain’t done showing off yet,” Minaj wrote. “Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today…. To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I’ll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support.”

She then shared a video of herself twerking for joy about the good news.

“When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries.”

See Nicki’s elation here: