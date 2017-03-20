Enrique Iglesias to Headline Summer Tour with Pitbull

By Hayden Wright

Pitbull’s tenth studio album Climate Change dropped last Friday and he will promote the project on a summer arena tour with Enrique Iglesias. The joint tour kicks off June 3 in Chicago and ends with a concert in Toronto on July 6. Latin boy band CNCO will support the headliners on the 17-stop tour across North America, with more dates in L.A., Atlanta, and New York.

Iglesias appeared on Climate Change‘s lead single “Messin Around” and the pair have repeatedly collaborated in the past. Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation.

Here’s a full list of dates for Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias Live:

6/3 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

6/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/9 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

6/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

6/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

6/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

6/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

6/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/23 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

6/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

6/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

6/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/5 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/6 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre