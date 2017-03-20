Calvin Harris Shares How He Made ‘Slide’ with Frank Ocean and Migos

So, that's how he did it! March 20, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: CALVIN HARRIS

By Annie Reuter

Calvin Harris is giving fans an exclusive look into his new single “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. On Sunday (March 19), the Scottish DJ shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song on Twitter.

Related: Calvin Harris Drops ‘Slide’ Featuring Frank Ocean & Migos

In the two-minute clip, Harris visually explains how he put down the beat of each instrument separately before Ocean and Migos entered on vocals. Harris played every instrument on the track including piano, guitar, and keyboard. Watch his recreation of the song below.

In February, Harris promised fans that he will be releasing, “More joyful music in 2017. I feel like it’s missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it !!!!”

He added that this year his plan is to continue “making music to make your soul happy!”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Get Exclusive Access To Power 96 Miami Music Week Festivities

Listen Live