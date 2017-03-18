Demi Lovato Celebrates 5 Years Sobriety Giving Back (#FlyGirlDiva)

Congrats are in order to Demi Lovato for reaching her 5th Year of sobriety.

Demi delivered a $5,000 check Saturday to Kari Whitman, who runs Ace of Hearts animal rescue. She personally took the check to Kari’s home and said she wanted to celebrate her sobriety by giving to worthy causes TMZ has learned.

She actually will visit several animal shelters and give back. What a great way to celebrate!

She expressed her thought via Instagram