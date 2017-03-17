Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Rae Sremmurd Appear on Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Ransom 2’

The star-studded album drops March 24th. March 17, 2017 1:22 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Mike WiLL Made-It has produced some of the hottest hip-hop and R&B tracks to grace the airwaves in recent years, including Rae Sremmurd’s big single “Black Beatles,” and he returns at the end of the month with his next album Ransom 2.

Ransom 2 is stacked to the brim with big name features. Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Future and more appear throughout the 17 tracks. Rae Sremmurd team up with the producer once again. The brothers appear on “Perfect Pint” alongside Lamar and Gucci Mane, and Swae Lee has his own feature on ‘Bars of Soap.”

Ransom 2 marks the follow-up to Mike’s 2014 release Ransom; the album drops on March 24th.

  1. “On the Come Up” feat. Big Sean
  2.  “W Y O (What You On)” feat. Young Thug
  3.  “Hasselhoff” feat. Lil Yachty
  4.  “Gucci On My” feat. 21 Savage, YG and Migos
  5. “Oh Hi Hater (Hiatus)” feat. Fortune
  6.  “Perfect Pint” feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd
  7. “Razzle Dazzle” feat. Future
  8. “Bars of Soap” feat. Swae Lee
  9. “Burnin'” feat. Andrea
  10. “Y’all Ain’t Ready” feat. 2 Chainz
  11. “Ariges (YuGo)” feat. Pharrell and Station Wagon P
  12. “Emotion Unlocked” feat. Eearz
  13. “Big God” feat. Trouble and Problem
  14. “Faith” feat. Lil Wayne and Hoodybaby
  15. “Come Down feat. Chief Keef and Rae Sremmurd
  16. “Outro”
  17. “Nothing Is Promised” feat. Rihanna
