Jason Derulo Drops ‘Swalla’ Music Video

March 17, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Jason Derulo

By Radio.com Staff

Jason Derulo has released a new music video for his current single “Swalla,” which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

Derulo plays with the song’s title, suggesting all the women who have shown up for a party at his place take a drink while winking at the word’s other meaning. “Swal-la-la-la,” he sings.

The colorful clip finds Derulo jamming with an all-female band in bright pink wigs, and of course kicking it with Ty and Nicki, who steals the show in a pair of giant reflective sunglasses.

Check out Derulo’s latest below.

