SO SAD Kendall Jenner Is Going Through This! #IvyUnleashed

March 16, 2017 7:23 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
So according to cops, Kendall Jenner was not burglarized, they say it was an inside job when her $200,000 worth of jewelry was taken! How sad!! You can’t even trust your own peeps! Kendall reported the incident at 1:15 AM Thursday after she realized her jewelry went missing. They say Kendall was having a party with a bunch of friends Wednesday night and in the evening she heard an alarm warning that someone opened a door, but she thought nothing of it.(which makes ZERO sense.) But at 12am, she actually left her home, with her friends STILL inside.

And when she returned, that’s when she realized her jewelry box was open, and that’s when she called the cops. Sooooo, it’s not a burglary, but theft. THIS IS TOTALLY SAD! Can’t even trust your own friends!

