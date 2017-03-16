Amber Rose’s Secret Crush: ‘Shark Tank’s’ ‘Mr. Wonderful.’

By Rahul Lal

The things that you like (or love) in your 20s may not be the things you’re passionate about for the rest of your adult life. That was one of the themes of this week’s episode of Loveline with Amber Rose. A discussion about those who get married in their twenties led to Amber Rose admitting to a somewhat unlikely crush. Here’s how it happened.

A caller asked Amber and co-host Dr. Chris Donague about their opinion of getting married young; this caller said she felt pressure to be married in her early 20s, and to start a family. Both co-hosts feel that their lives are better today because they didn’t rush into serious relationships, or into having children.

Related: Amber Rose Blasts VH1 Dating Shows

“I grew up in Philly, which is a big city,” Amber said to the caller from Kansas struggling with the issue. “All of my friends in the inner city had kids at like 15, 16-years-old. I had my kid at 29 and I was married because I lived my life. I partied through my 20s, I f—ing drank every day and stayed up 24 hours and did all that s—. Now that I’m 33, I have a four-year-old son, I’m happy that I lived out my 20s; I personally suggest that you don’t fall into that trap like I didn’t fall into that trap. I was just like, ‘I’m not going to have a kid this young, I’m not going to get married this young because I have so much more life to live.’ I feel like you’re rushing because everyone else is getting married at 22, 23-years-old but you’re so super young at 20, babe. You have so much time.”

Amber eventually got married to rapper Wiz Khalifa at the age of 29 and unfortunately got divorced the following year.

“I was 27 when I met Wiz,” she recalled. “I was still immature. I look back and I was like why did I do that? Why did I say that? Why did we argue about that? I was just so immature and so stupid t… I thought I had it all figured out and I didn’t.”

Dr. Chris Donaghue, a licensed sex and relationship therapist, mentioned that he sees many couples who got too serious too early.

“The problem is when you commit to someone at 20, you are committing for a part of you that isn’t even solid yet,” he explained. “The person you’re going to be when you’re in your 30s will be very distinct from who you are in your 20s. The type of person you’re compatible with now is not going to be the kind of person you’re compatible with when you’re in your 30s. Just remember, early on, when you first meet someone, that’s the easiest time to get along with them.”

The same caller also noted that she was unsure of her own sexual orientation.

“When you’re 20, you still have a lot of guys and girls to be with,” Dr. Chris said. “I say that to all the men and the women out there. You have a lot of gender-exploring to do; don’t choose a sexual orientation. Don’t have one, just have sex with whoever you want, whenever you want, don’t get hung up on what gender they are, don’t feel like you have to choose an identity of ‘Am I gay?’ ‘Am I straight?’ ‘Am I bi?’ Get rid of all that and be with whoever you want to be with.”

Amber, who says she parties a lot less these days, admitted to her secret hobby (which, surely won’t be a secret for much longer): she enjoys watching Shark Tank, the show where hopeful entrepreneurs present their business ideas to five potential investors, who can choose to invest (or not) in those ideas. Amber spoke about the drastic difference in her birthday celebrations from her 20s to now and confessed that all she wanted to do this year was sit back and binge watch hours of the show. Part of the excitement comes from watching her unlikely crush, Kevin O’Leary, who is more well-known as “Mr. Wonderful.”

“I have the biggest crush on Mr. Wonderful,” she revealed. “[His cockiness and confidence] is so hot to me. It’s so f—ing hot. I’m not into Mark Cuban. He’s cocky in a different way. I feel like Mr. Wonderful has been there, done that, he’s just the s—. He knows exactly what he’s talking about, he just gets it and people be up there crying and he’s like ‘Look, I don’t get emotionally invested. I’m out. You’re dead to me.’ I’m just wet watching him, so hot.”

Listen to the full episode below.