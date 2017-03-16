64-Name Bracket to Determine America’s Name of the Year #Jp

The Name of the Year website is out with its annual 64-name bracket to determine the best real (believe it or not) name in America. (In last year’s championship round, Pope McCorkle III prevailed over Sweet Orefice.) Unsurprisingly, Illinois State football recruit Kobe Buffalomeat is a #1 seed. Here are some other notable contenders:

YourMajesty Lumpkins

Marmaduke Trebilcock

Guy Hands

Bonjovi Hardeman

Dick Posthumous

Fortunate Sithole

Tony Orlandoni

Chardonnay Pantastico

Bastian Slabbers

Free Balboa

Taco Debits

Boats Botes

Dallas Creamer

Aphrodite Bodycomb

Jeffrosenberg Tan