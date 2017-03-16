64-Name Bracket to Determine America’s Name of the Year #Jp

The Name of the Year website is out with its annual 64-name bracket to determine the best real (believe it or not) name in America. (In last year’s championship round, Pope McCorkle III prevailed over Sweet Orefice.) Unsurprisingly, Illinois State football recruit Kobe Buffalomeat is a #1 seed. Here are some other notable contenders:
YourMajesty Lumpkins
Marmaduke Trebilcock
Guy Hands
Bonjovi Hardeman
Dick Posthumous
Fortunate Sithole
Tony Orlandoni
Chardonnay Pantastico
Bastian Slabbers
Free Balboa
Taco Debits
Boats Botes
Dallas Creamer
Aphrodite Bodycomb
Jeffrosenberg Tan