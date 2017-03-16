🚨BREAKING MUSIC NEWS🚨 Kanye Teases Us With Possible NEW Music! #LucyLopez

March 16, 2017 7:06 AM By Lucy Lopez
Kanye West may be dropping a surprise project next week Monday and it may have  something to do with NASA. a cardboard box was delivered to their MTV’s NYC offices yesterday that consisted of a second box bearing the logo for NASA- Inside that box was a VHS tape labeled “E PLURIBUS UNUM”; a white credit card with Kanye West’s name, the number 772233688, and the words NASA,

A visit to http://www.772233688.com gives fans more of the same: NASA issued the following statement “It’s not from us. The NASA logo used on the box is an old logo retired in 1992.”

