Trump Tweets That Snoop Deserves “Jail Time” for “Lavender” Vid #Jp

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to criticize rapper Snoop Dogg over his “Lavender” music video, in which he pretends to kill The Donald. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump tweeted. “Jail time!” On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyer told TMZ that Snoop owes the President an apology. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that,” Michael Cohen said. He goes on to explain that whether the video featured Trump or Obama, the concept was “just plain wrong