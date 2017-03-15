Trump Tweets That Snoop Deserves “Jail Time” for “Lavender” Vid #Jp

March 15, 2017 11:40 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96, Snoop, Snoop Dogg

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to criticize rapper Snoop Dogg over his “Lavender” music video, in which he pretends to kill The Donald. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump tweeted. “Jail time!” On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyer told TMZ that Snoop owes the President an apology. “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that,” Michael Cohen said. He goes on to explain that whether the video featured Trump or Obama, the concept was “just plain wrong

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get Exclusive Access To Power 96 Miami Music Week Festivities
Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!

Listen Live