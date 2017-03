Meek Mill was charged with assault after a fight went down in the St. Louis International Airport. An airport employee wanted to get a picture, but clearly Meek wasn’t in the mood and an altercation went down. Airport police were called and Meek, along with 2 airport employees, was charged with misdemeanor assault. They were given a summons to appear in court instead of getting arrested. Damn! I’m sure those fans, are no longer fans! #rude

