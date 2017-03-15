Jesse James Defends Himself for Cheating on Sandra Bullock #Jp

Former Monster Garage host Jesse James has defended himself from the hate he’s received over the years for cheating on ex-wife Sandra Bullock with multiple women. “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife,” he tells The Daily Mail. “Yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story. The easy [potshot] is like, ‘Oh, well you cheated on Sandra Bullock.’ That’s the world’s easiest comeback.” He adds, “In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life.” Further proving his douchebaggery, the 47-year-old–who has been married four times–shares that his 11-year marriage to his first wife Karla James “doesn’t count” because he was 10 years younger than her. He also manages to insult all of his exes while praising his relationship with his fourth wife, drag racer Alexis DeJoria. “We like the same stuff, the same music, the same everything,” he gushes. “It makes me look back at other relationships and be like, I was an idiot! What was I thinking? That was never going to work.”