Impact: Pitbull ‘Climate Change’

By Brian Ives

This week (March 17), Pitbull releases his long-awaited new album, Climate Change. It sees him collaborating with a number of A-listers including Flo Rida on “Greenlight,” Ty Dolla Sign on “Better On Me,” Jennifer Lopez on “Sexy Body” and Stephen Marley on “Options.”

He also dives into the rock world: his collaboration with Enrique Iglesias, “Messin’ Around,” features a REO Speedwagon sample (“Take It On The Run”), while “Freedom” — which you may have seen in Norwegian Cruise Line’s commercials — uses the Rolling Stones’ “I’m Free.”

“‘Freedom’ came about because we did a deal with Norwegian Cruise Lines, and the CEO happens to be also a self-made Cuban guy [like me],” Pitbull tells Radio.com. We had family that knew each other. He said, ‘Hey, I’d love to do a deal with you. I think you fit the brand. Let’s have fun.’ [‘I’m Free’ is] the record they wanted to use. He said, ‘My team thinks that this is great for the campaign. You think you could flip it?’ And that’s basically how ‘Freedom’ came about.”

“It’s funny, ’cause that’s what we live for is freedom” Pit continues. “My whole life that’s all I’ve been spoken to about because that’s what we didn’t have in Cuba. So, appreciate the freedom you have in the United States of America. That’s basically where the whole campaign came from.”

Besides sampling rock songs, he also worked with some rock legends: Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Travis Barker of Blink 182 (as well as pop singer Robin Thicke) all appear on “Bad Man.”

“I love ‘Bad Man,’ and what an honor to be able to work with Travis, Joe Perry and Robin Thicke. I’m gonna tell you what I love about ‘Bad Man.’ I get a chance to say a lot of things on that record. When I say, ‘They say he don’t rap no more. They say like LeBron, he ain’t got the heat no more. They say he ain’t street no more. But how sick am I? Like Jay, I wish ’em health for sure. But I’m cool with it, I act the fool with it. Went back to one of my old neighborhoods and built a school in it.'”

Pitbull performed the song with Joe Perry and Robin Thicke at the GRAMMYs a few years back, and makes a bold prediction about the award show. “But I tell you this much, we’re gonna own the GRAMMYs one day. That’s the difference. So mark my words on that. Remember that, verbatim. Own the Grammys one day. They’re gonna run the credits and it says, ‘The owner now is Armando Christian Perez.'”