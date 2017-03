Ed Sheeran has a lot of tattoos. For those who only know Sheeran by his music, this might come as a surprise, but it’s true. He has so many. More than most friends of Taylor Swift. If not all! He may even have more than most professional athletes!Β ED SHEERAN TATTOO PHOTOS

Monday… Γ· A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:23am PST