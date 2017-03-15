CLEARLY, Fashion Has NO CHILL! 👖 #LucyLopez

March 15, 2017 8:32 AM By Lucy Lopez

Ladies: Are you in the market for a pair of $95 jeans that feature two plastic panels which show off your nude knees? You’re in luck: Nordstrom is offering these bizarre Topshop jeans–identified as “clear-knee mom jeans”–on its website. Predictably, the item is generating a lot of stunned and sarcastic commentary. “Mad libs, but for fashion,” wrote one Twitter commentator, while on Nordstrom’s site, a potential purchaser wrote, “Where else can I see my knees while wearing pants? I have amazing knees and always get compliments. Sometimes it’s too cold for shorts and these are perfect. Where have see through jeans been all my life?”

Wanna buy them? SHOP FOR CLEAR KNEE JEANS HERE!

 

 

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get Exclusive Access To Power 96 Miami Music Week Festivities
Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!

Listen Live