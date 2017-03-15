CLEARLY, Fashion Has NO CHILL! 👖 #LucyLopez

Ladies: Are you in the market for a pair of $95 jeans that feature two plastic panels which show off your nude knees? You’re in luck: Nordstrom is offering these bizarre Topshop jeans–identified as “clear-knee mom jeans”–on its website. Predictably, the item is generating a lot of stunned and sarcastic commentary. “Mad libs, but for fashion,” wrote one Twitter commentator, while on Nordstrom’s site, a potential purchaser wrote, “Where else can I see my knees while wearing pants? I have amazing knees and always get compliments. Sometimes it’s too cold for shorts and these are perfect. Where have see through jeans been all my life?”

Wanna buy them? SHOP FOR CLEAR KNEE JEANS HERE!