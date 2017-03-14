Did Beyonce Just Reveal That She’s Having Twin Boys? #Jp

March 14, 2017 6:23 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: Beyonce, boys, Power 96, teins, Twins

Beyonce is notoriously private–but sharp-eyed fans know that she’s always dropping clues about her life on social media. Buzzfeed notes that before the surprise release of her album Lemonade, the superstar shared multiple photos of lemons on Instagram. And prior to announcing last month that she’s having twins, she posed in several photos with two fingers up. Now, the queen of subtlety has shared a photo on her website that shows her wearing the same earrings she wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Were a Boy.” Fans took to social media in droves on Monday to speculate that she’s having twin boys. “Beyonce the type to subtly reveal the gender of her babies with earrings,” one wrote. “Why else is Mrs. Petty rocking the ‘If I Were A Boy’ earrings?”

