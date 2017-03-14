BoilingPoints: I Was Drunk & I Slept With Someone Else. #LucyLopez

Everybody has different boiling points. What’s yours? Here’s a question that will make you mull over what you’re willing to put up with in your relationship.

Your partner tells you that they had sex with somebody else. Their excuse is that they were extremely drunk, and they seem sincerely sorry about it. Would you end the relationship?

@jppower says: My gut reaction would be to leave her, but after I rage… I wouldn’t break up with Viv. Been through too much!

@thelucylopez says: I WOULD END IT ON THE SPOT BC YOU SHOULD HONOR OUR MARRIAGE NO MATTER HOW LIT YOU ARE!!!!

Speaking of #Drunk…