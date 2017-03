Justin Bieber lashed out at a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday. The 23-year-old pop star was eating gelato as he walked to his car when 20-year-old Sabah Helal ran up to him and proceeded to silently take a photo. “Look at our respect level,” he told her. “Look at you… You make me sick.”

Check out the video here…Ā VIDEO OF J-BEEBS BEING A DOUCHE TO FANS.