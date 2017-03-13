Tyra Banks Named New America’s Got Talent Host (#FlyGirlDiva)

March 13, 2017 12:36 PM
Tyra Banks is AGT new host after Nick Cannon put in his resignation last month. The network was leaning towards terminating Cannon after making a racial joke.

I was to be punished for a joke … My soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices,” Cannon wrote.

Nevertheless Nick congratulated The America’s Next Top Model creator via Twitter

AGT begins production on Season 12 soon. Nick Cannon was the host since 2009.

