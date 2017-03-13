This Is Why America Can’t Have Nice Things. 😩 #LucyLopez

A Wall Street d-bag was caught on camera last week pretending to hump the “Fearless Girl” statue that was erected on International Women’s Day to draw attention to the lack of women working in financial services and on corporate boards. “Almost as if out of central casting, some Wall Street finance ‘broseph’ appeared and started humping the statue while his gross date rape-y friends laughed and cheered him on,” Facebook user Alexis Kaloyanides wrote alongside her now-viral pic of the dude thrusting at the statue. “Douchebags like this are why we need feminism.” She’s since told Inside Edition, “He was gone within 20 seconds, but it just ruined the mood of the scene…It was utterly revolting.”

