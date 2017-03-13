This Is Why America Can’t Have Nice Things. 😩 #LucyLopez

March 13, 2017 10:15 AM By Lucy Lopez

A Wall Street d-bag was caught on camera last week pretending to hump the “Fearless Girl” statue that was erected on International Women’s Day to draw attention to the lack of women working in financial services and on corporate boards. “Almost as if out of central casting, some Wall Street finance ‘broseph’ appeared and started humping the statue while his gross date rape-y friends laughed and cheered him on,” Facebook user Alexis Kaloyanides wrote alongside her now-viral pic of the dude thrusting at the statue. “Douchebags like this are why we need feminism.” She’s since told Inside Edition, “He was gone within 20 seconds, but it just ruined the mood of the scene…It was utterly revolting.”

 

DBAG HUMPING STATUE.

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Get Exclusive Access To Power 96 Miami Music Week Festivities
Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!

Listen Live