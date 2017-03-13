Christina Grimmie’s Family Release ‘Invisible’ Video

By Annie Reuter

Days before what would have been Christina Grimmie’s 23rd birthday, the late singer’s family released the video for her posthumous single “Invisible.” The singer, who was murdered by a fan last June at an autograph signing, would have celebrated her birthday on Sunday (March 12).

Related: Christina Grimmie’s Family Files Lawsuit Over Singer’s Murder

“Introducing the world premiere of the official video for INVISIBLE,” her family captions the video on YouTube. “As many of you know, Christina LOVED video games and had a special fondness for anime. We created this video as a special tribute to honor that love and her desire to always bring light and love into the heart of others.”

The video clip was directed by Stephen Leonard of Giant Pancake and has amassed nearly 200k views. In it, Grimmie receives a magic hoverboard from a pink creature. She soon finds herself sailing through a darkened city as she tries to bring peace and light back to earth. Watch the video in its entirety below.

“I’m solid, not apparition/ But check your vision/ See what you’re missing, boy/ I don’t need your permission/ To go on existing/ With or without you, boy,” she sings on the song.

“Invisible” is just one track featured on Grimmie’s forthcoming EP titled Side B, to be released later this month.