The Weeknd Releases ‘Sci-Fi’ Themed Video for ‘I Feel it Coming’ Ft. Daft Punk

Vintage sci-fi fans will love this one. March 10, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Daft Punk, The Weeknd

By Robyn Collins

The Weeknd has released a new music video for “I Feel It Coming” from his Starboy album and it features French electronic duo Daft Punk.

Directed by Warren Fu, the clip takes place in a setting that resembles a faraway planet from a vintage Sci-Fi movie, and depicts The Weeknd interacting with a beautiful woman before they both turn to stone.

At the end, Daft Punk show up in full Sith Lord regalia accompanied by an unidentified glowing object.

Check it out:

