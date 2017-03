This is such scary news!! Ciara is in her third trimester, and as she was was making a left turn while in her white Mercedes SUV in Los Angeles, a grey Volvo SUV collided into the front passenger side of her car! Reports state Ciara was found “clutching her chest and shoulder” in pain, but also getting out of the car to make a phone call, according to TMZ. I pray she and baby are perfectly fine!!!! Prayers Ciara ❤

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96