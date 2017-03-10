Listen to Pitbull’s ‘Hey Ma’ Featuring Camila Cabello

"Hey Ma" was originally intended for Britney Spears. March 10, 2017 9:12 AM
By Hayden Wright

Pitbull’s contribution to The Fate of the Furious soundtrack is finally here and it’s the tropical banger you’d expect from Mr. Worldwide. Overnight, a Spanish-language “version” of the track (“Hey Ma”) dropped on streaming services and it features J. Balvin and former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello.

Pitbull's Camila Cabello Collaboration was Meant for Britney Spears

Last week, Radio.com got the exclusive scoop that “Hey Ma” was originally earmarked for Britney Spears, leading to some disappointment and confusion among her hive of fans. Nevertheless, the Cabello version is a fun and summery addition to a high-octane soundtrack featuring stars like Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Migos and more. Cabello can add a new line to her resume following that shock departure from Fifth Harmony late last year.

The next song slated for release from the soundtrack is “Good Life” by G-Eazy featuring Kehlani—that drops next Friday.

Listen to “Hey Ma” below.

