Get Exclusive Access To Power 96 Miami Music Week Festivities

POWER 96 is all about Miami Music Week as Miami’s Party Station broadcasts live all week long from The Catalina Hotel on South Beach.

Miami Music Week stretches over some 80 venues across the Magic City and brings together close to 2,000 artists. Some of those amazingly talented artists will be stopping by, as the sun goes down, to talk to POWER 96’s Ivy Unleashed as she broadcasts live in the lobby of The Catalina Hotel.

But on Thursday March 23rd, from 2pm to 10pm, we’re throwing THE POWER 96 ULTRA KICK OFF PARTY featuring appearances by some of the hottest names in EDM!

So how do you get up close with some of your favorite Miami Music Week artists?

Listen to win your four-pack of invites during the 5 o’clock Traffic Jam and 10 o’clock Mix on Thursday March 9th and Friday March 10th.

Then, on Monday March 13th through Wednesday March 22nd, Caller 9 wins the invites at 6:35am, 11:35am, and again during the 5 o’clock Traffic Jam and 10 o’clock Mix.

Keep listening to win those exclusive invites to the POWER 96 Miami Music Week Kick-Off Party at The Catalina Hotel in South Beach, powered by Bang Energy Drink and Insure-Link.